For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Jared Spurgeon a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:48 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.