Should you wager on Connor Dewar to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dewar stats and insights

  • In three of 21 games this season, Dewar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Dewar has zero points on the power play.
  • Dewar's shooting percentage is 23.8%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Dewar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Predators 4 3 1 14:12 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:56 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:29 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:59 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 4-2

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

