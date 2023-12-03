Will Alex Goligoski Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 3?
On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Alex Goligoski going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Goligoski stats and insights
- Goligoski is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Goligoski has no points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
