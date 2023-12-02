When the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) and Charlotte Hornets (6-11) play at Spectrum Center on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, Anthony Edwards and Mark Williams will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hornets

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSN

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Timberwolves topped the Jazz on Thursday, 101-90. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a team-high 32 points (and added four assists and 11 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 32 11 4 2 1 4 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 20 5 7 5 2 4 Rudy Gobert 15 13 0 0 3 0

Timberwolves vs Hornets Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards averages 26.2 points, 5.9 boards and 5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Towns is putting up 21.8 points, 3 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.

Rudy Gobert averages 12.6 points, 11.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.

Mike Conley's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 2.8 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Naz Reid posts 12 points, 3.9 boards and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 24.1 9.4 3.6 1.2 0.9 2.2 Anthony Edwards 22.3 5 4.3 1.2 0.5 2.2 Rudy Gobert 12.6 10.4 1.2 0.5 2.7 0 Mike Conley 9.7 2.5 7.2 1.1 0.1 2.3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 8.9 2.1 2.5 1.2 0.7 2

