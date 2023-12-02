The Montana State Bobcats (8-3) go on the road to match up against the North Dakota State Bison (9-3) at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Montana State owns the 43rd-ranked defense this year (327.5 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking third-best with a tally of 470.7 yards per game. Things have been positive for North Dakota State on both offense and defense, as it is averaging 38.6 points per game (third-best) and allowing only 18.1 points per game (13th-best).

North Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Bobcat Stadium

North Dakota State vs. Montana State Key Statistics

North Dakota State Montana State 451.5 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.7 (3rd) 286.9 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.5 (46th) 241.0 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.6 (2nd) 210.5 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.1 (92nd) 2 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (73rd)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 2,249 yards (187.4 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 75.1% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 630 yards (52.5 ypg) on 107 carries with 11 touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has compiled 496 yards on 95 carries with five touchdowns.

Eli Green's 610 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 32 receptions on 34 targets with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has totaled 600 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.

RaJa Nelson's 28 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 363 yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Montana State Stats Leaders

Tommy Mellott has 864 yards passing for Montana State, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 539 rushing yards (49.0 ypg) on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Julius Davis has 718 rushing yards on 104 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, Sean Chambers has carried the ball 79 times for 638 yards (58.0 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

Ty McCullouch has hauled in 21 catches for 381 yards (34.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Clevan Thomas Jr. has put up a 316-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 28 targets.

Treyton Pickering has hauled in 15 grabs for 303 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

