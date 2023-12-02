Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, December 2, when the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bison. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-1.1) 58.9 North Dakota State 30, Montana State 29

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 14 MVFC Predictions

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

In Bison five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Montana State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

One Bobcats game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bison vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana State 40.5 20.6 53.2 19.3 25.2 22.2 North Dakota State 38.6 18.1 66.0 3.0 31.5 29.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.