Nino Niederreiter will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Does a wager on Niederreiter intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:20 per game on the ice, is +9.

In four of 22 games this year, Niederreiter has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 22 games this season, Niederreiter has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Niederreiter has an assist in seven of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Niederreiter goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Niederreiter has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-24).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 1 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.