The Winnipeg Jets, Nikolaj Ehlers among them, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Ehlers in that upcoming Jets-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 15:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Ehlers has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 22 games this year, Ehlers has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 22 games this season, Ehlers has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Ehlers hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-24).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 1 11 Points 1 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.