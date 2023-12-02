Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to wager on Scheifele's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Scheifele vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:50 per game on the ice, is -3.

Scheifele has a goal in seven games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 22 games this season, Scheifele has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Scheifele has an assist in 12 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 37% that Scheifele goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-24) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 4 24 Points 3 7 Goals 2 17 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.