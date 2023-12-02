The Winnipeg Jets, with Kyle Connor, are in action Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Connor in that upcoming Jets-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kyle Connor vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Connor has averaged 20:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

In nine of 22 games this year, Connor has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Connor has a point in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Connor has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 22 games played.

The implied probability that Connor goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Connor having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -24 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 4 25 Points 6 14 Goals 1 11 Assists 5

