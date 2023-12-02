Can we count on Kyle Connor lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Connor stats and insights

  • Connor has scored in nine of 22 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.
  • He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:29 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:34 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:09 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:07 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 3 2 1 22:45 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:55 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 4 3 1 18:28 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.