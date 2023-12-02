Can we count on Kyle Connor lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Connor stats and insights

Connor has scored in nine of 22 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.

He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:29 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:34 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:09 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:07 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 3 2 1 22:45 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:55 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 4 3 1 18:28 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.