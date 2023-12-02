Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Chicago Blackhawks at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. There are prop bets for Morrissey available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Morrissey has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 24:29 on the ice per game.

Morrissey has a goal in four of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Morrissey has a point in 11 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 10 of 22 games this year, Morrissey has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 66.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -24 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 4 19 Points 9 4 Goals 2 15 Assists 7

