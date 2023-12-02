Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Blackhawks on December 2, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Kyle Connor, Connor Bedard and others when the Winnipeg Jets host the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor, who has 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 20:40 per game.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) to the team.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Joshua Morrissey has four goals and 15 assists for Winnipeg.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Bedard has scored 10 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out eight assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 18 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +290, Under Odds: -455)
Jason Dickinson is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 12 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added five assists in 21 games.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|3
|0
|3
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
