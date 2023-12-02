Sportsbooks have set player props for Kyle Connor, Connor Bedard and others when the Winnipeg Jets host the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor, who has 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 20:40 per game.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Nov. 22 0 1 1 3

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) to the team.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 22 1 0 1 5

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Joshua Morrissey has four goals and 15 assists for Winnipeg.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 6 at Predators Nov. 26 1 0 1 5 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 22 1 1 2 2

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Bedard has scored 10 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out eight assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 18 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 6 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 1 0 1 1

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +290, Under Odds: -455)

Jason Dickinson is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 12 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added five assists in 21 games.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 3 0 3 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.