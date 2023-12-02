Jets vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets have lost three games in a row.
Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-300)
|Blackhawks (+230)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 11 times this season, and have gone 9-2 in those games.
- Winnipeg has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 75.0%.
- Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 10 of 22 games this season.
Jets vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Jets vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|72 (12th)
|Goals
|54 (30th)
|63 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|78 (24th)
|14 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (29th)
|18 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (17th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Three of Winnipeg's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In the past 10 games, the Jets have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Jets offense's 72 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- The Jets are ranked 10th in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 63 total goals (2.9 per game).
- The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +9.
