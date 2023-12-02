The Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets have lost three games in a row.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-300) Blackhawks (+230) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 11 times this season, and have gone 9-2 in those games.

Winnipeg has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 10 of 22 games this season.

Jets vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Jets vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 72 (12th) Goals 54 (30th) 63 (10th) Goals Allowed 78 (24th) 14 (18th) Power Play Goals 7 (29th) 18 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (17th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Three of Winnipeg's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In the past 10 games, the Jets have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Jets offense's 72 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.

The Jets are ranked 10th in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 63 total goals (2.9 per game).

The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +9.

