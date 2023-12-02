The Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev will be two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Kyle Connor has been a big player for Winnipeg this season, collecting 25 points in 22 games.

Mark Scheifele has seven goals and 17 assists, equaling 24 points (1.1 per game).

Morrissey has posted four goals and 15 assists for Winnipeg.

In five games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 2-2-1. He has conceded 15 goals (2.97 goals against average) and has made 107 saves.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard has scored 10 goals (0.5 per game) and collected eight assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.1 shots per game and shooting 15.4%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 18 total points (0.9 per game).

Jason Dickinson's 12 points this season, including seven goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Kurashev has scored four goals and contributed eight assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 12.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-7-0 on the season, allowing 34 goals (3.8 goals against average) and amassing 254 saves with an .882% save percentage (53rd in the league).

Jets vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 14th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.57 30th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.71 31st 14th 31.3 Shots 27.8 30th 5th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.8 27th 19th 18.92% Power Play % 10.29% 31st 30th 73.13% Penalty Kill % 76.81% 21st

