Jets vs. Blackhawks December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev will be two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-275)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets Players to Watch
- Kyle Connor has been a big player for Winnipeg this season, collecting 25 points in 22 games.
- Mark Scheifele has seven goals and 17 assists, equaling 24 points (1.1 per game).
- Morrissey has posted four goals and 15 assists for Winnipeg.
- In five games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 2-2-1. He has conceded 15 goals (2.97 goals against average) and has made 107 saves.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Connor Bedard has scored 10 goals (0.5 per game) and collected eight assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.1 shots per game and shooting 15.4%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 18 total points (0.9 per game).
- Jason Dickinson's 12 points this season, including seven goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.
- This season, Kurashev has scored four goals and contributed eight assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 12.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-7-0 on the season, allowing 34 goals (3.8 goals against average) and amassing 254 saves with an .882% save percentage (53rd in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|14th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.57
|30th
|9th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|3.71
|31st
|14th
|31.3
|Shots
|27.8
|30th
|5th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.8
|27th
|19th
|18.92%
|Power Play %
|10.29%
|31st
|30th
|73.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.81%
|21st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.