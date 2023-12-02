Jets vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
The Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets have lost three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Jets have a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 31 goals while giving up 22 in that time. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in six goals (20.7% success rate).
Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.
Jets vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Jets 5, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-275)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a 12-8-2 record overall, with a 2-2-4 record in contests that have required overtime.
- Winnipeg is 3-2-1 (seven points) in its six games decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Jets registered only one goal, they lost both times.
- Winnipeg finished 0-3-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Jets are 12-2-1 in the 15 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 25 points).
- In the eight games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it went 4-4-0 to record eight points.
- In the 14 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 6-6-2 (14 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-2-0 to record 12 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|14th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.57
|30th
|9th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|3.71
|31st
|14th
|31.3
|Shots
|27.8
|30th
|5th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.8
|27th
|19th
|18.92%
|Power Play %
|10.29%
|31st
|30th
|73.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.81%
|21st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.