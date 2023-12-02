The Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets have lost three straight games.

The Jets have a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 31 goals while giving up 22 in that time. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in six goals (20.7% success rate).

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Jets 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-275)

Jets (-275) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 12-8-2 record overall, with a 2-2-4 record in contests that have required overtime.

Winnipeg is 3-2-1 (seven points) in its six games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Jets registered only one goal, they lost both times.

Winnipeg finished 0-3-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Jets are 12-2-1 in the 15 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 25 points).

In the eight games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it went 4-4-0 to record eight points.

In the 14 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 6-6-2 (14 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-2-0 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 14th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.57 30th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.71 31st 14th 31.3 Shots 27.8 30th 5th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.8 27th 19th 18.92% Power Play % 10.29% 31st 30th 73.13% Penalty Kill % 76.81% 21st

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

