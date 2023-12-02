Jets vs. Blackhawks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) are heavily favored at home against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) on Saturday, December 2. The Jets are -275 on the moneyline to win over the Blackhawks (+225) in the contest, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jets vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Jets Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-275
|+225
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-275
|+220
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Jets vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends
- Chicago has played nine games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Jets are 9-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 21 games this season, with seven upset wins (33.3%).
- Winnipeg has not played with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- Chicago has a record of 2-3 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +225 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|6-4
|3-7-0
|6.3
|3.1
|2.2
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.1
|2.2
|6
|20.7%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-7-0
|5-5
|5-4-1
|6.4
|2.8
|3.8
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-7-0
|2.8
|3.8
|3
|10.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-4
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|7
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-7
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.