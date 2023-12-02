The Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) are heavily favored at home against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) on Saturday, December 2. The Jets are -275 on the moneyline to win over the Blackhawks (+225) in the contest, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Jets vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has played nine games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Jets are 9-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 21 games this season, with seven upset wins (33.3%).

Winnipeg has not played with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Chicago has a record of 2-3 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +225 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 3-7-0 6.3 3.1 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.1 2.2 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.8 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.8 3.8 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.