How to Watch the Jets vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost three in a row, the Winnipeg Jets welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.
You can turn on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Blackhawks attempt to knock off the Jets.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have given up 63 total goals (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.
- The Jets' 72 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Jets have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|22
|14
|11
|25
|11
|9
|50%
|Mark Scheifele
|22
|7
|17
|24
|8
|14
|51.7%
|Joshua Morrissey
|22
|4
|15
|19
|20
|10
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|22
|8
|9
|17
|4
|7
|35.7%
|Mason Appleton
|22
|6
|9
|15
|5
|9
|33.3%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 78 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 54 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|21
|10
|8
|18
|13
|18
|40.7%
|Jason Dickinson
|21
|7
|5
|12
|9
|12
|44%
|Philipp Kurashev
|15
|4
|8
|12
|5
|8
|58.3%
|Ryan Donato
|21
|4
|6
|10
|10
|19
|40.2%
|Nick Foligno
|21
|2
|7
|9
|7
|20
|48.1%
