Having lost three in a row, the Winnipeg Jets welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Jets vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 63 total goals (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.

The Jets' 72 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 22 14 11 25 11 9 50% Mark Scheifele 22 7 17 24 8 14 51.7% Joshua Morrissey 22 4 15 19 20 10 - Cole Perfetti 22 8 9 17 4 7 35.7% Mason Appleton 22 6 9 15 5 9 33.3%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 78 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 54 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players