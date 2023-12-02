Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Ville Heinola D Out Ankle

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 72 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 54 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Chicago has allowed 78 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 25th in the NHL.

Their -24 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-275) Blackhawks (+225) 6.5

