Gabriel Vilardi will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Winnipeg Jets face the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Vilardi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

Vilardi has averaged 14:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Vilardi has yet to score a goal this season through four games played.

In one of four games this season, Vilardi has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Vilardi has had an assist in one of four games this year.

Vilardi's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vilardi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-24).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 4 Games 3 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

