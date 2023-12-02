Will Gabriel Vilardi light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Vilardi stats and insights

Vilardi is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Vilardi has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

