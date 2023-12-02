How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 2
PEC Zwolle versus FC Volendam is one of many compelling options on today's Eredivisie slate.
How to watch all the action in the Eredivisie today is available here.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Volendam vs PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle travels to match up with FC Volendam at Kras Stadion in Volendam.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PEC Zwolle (+145)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+170)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse Arnhem makes the trip to play Fortuna Sittard at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Fortuna Sittard (+100)
- Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+270)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch RKC Waalwijk vs Excelsior Rotterdam
Excelsior Rotterdam makes the trip to take on RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RKC Waalwijk (+110)
- Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+220)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch Heracles Almelo vs Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam is on the road to play Heracles Almelo at Erve Asito in Almelo.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (+150)
- Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+165)
- Draw: (+265)
