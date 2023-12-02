On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Dylan Samberg going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

  • Samberg is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Samberg has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:42 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:19 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:53 Home W 6-3

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

