On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Dylan DeMelo going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

DeMelo has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

DeMelo has picked up one assist on the power play.

DeMelo averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:03 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:27 Home W 6-3

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

