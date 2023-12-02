Will David Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 2?
When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will David Gustafsson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- Gustafsson has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Gustafsson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:44
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:52
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:15
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:41
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 5-3
Jets vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
