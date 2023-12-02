When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will David Gustafsson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Gustafsson has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:15 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:36 Home W 3-2 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:41 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 5-3

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

