Cole Perfetti will be among those in action Saturday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Perfetti are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Perfetti vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 14:17 on the ice per game.

Perfetti has a goal in eight of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 22 games this season, Perfetti has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 22 games this season, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-24).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 4 17 Points 3 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.