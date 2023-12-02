Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 2?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Cole Perfetti find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Perfetti stats and insights
- Perfetti has scored in eight of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 17.8% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Perfetti recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:26
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|13:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 6-3
Jets vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
