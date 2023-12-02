The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Cole Perfetti find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

Perfetti has scored in eight of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 17.8% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:47 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:26 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 13:30 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 2 1 1 13:26 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:32 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 6-3

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

