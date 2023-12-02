For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Axel Jonsson-Fjallby a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Jonsson-Fjallby has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

