Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to bet on Iafallo's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Iafallo vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo has averaged 17:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Iafallo has scored a goal in three of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Iafallo has a point in seven games this season (out of 22), including multiple points four times.

Iafallo has an assist in five of 22 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Iafallo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-24) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 1 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.