Should you bet on Adam Lowry to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Lowry stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, Lowry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Lowry has no points on the power play.

Lowry's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Lowry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:02 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 17:18 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:59 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:26 Home W 6-3

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.