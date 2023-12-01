Best Bets & Odds for the Oregon vs. Washington Game – Friday, December 1
The Pac-12 Championship Game is between the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (11-1) and the No. 3 Washington Huskies (12-0). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Oregon vs. Washington?
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Oregon 32, Washington 28
- Oregon has been the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Ducks have played eight times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- Washington won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Huskies have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +290 moneyline set for this game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ducks a 78.9% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Washington (+9)
- Oregon has eight wins in 11 games versus the spread this year.
- The Ducks are 6-2 ATS when favored by 9 points or more this season.
- Washington owns a record of 5-6-1 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (65.5)
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to go over Friday's total of 65.5 points three times this season.
- This season, five of Washington's games have ended with a score higher than 65.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 83.3 points per game, 17.8 points more than the point total of 65.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Oregon
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|63.2
|66.5
|59.3
|Implied Total AVG
|41.1
|44.8
|36.6
|ATS Record
|8-2-1
|4-2-0
|4-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-7-0
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-0
|6-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Washington
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.1
|60.5
|64.3
|Implied Total AVG
|38.8
|39
|38.6
|ATS Record
|5-6-1
|2-4-1
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-0
|7-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
