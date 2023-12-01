The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (13-6) heading into their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (11-7) currently features two players. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 from Footprint Center.

Last time out, the Nuggets won on Wednesday 134-124 against the Rockets. Nikola Jokic's team-high 32 points led the Nuggets in the victory.

The Suns' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 112-105 loss to the Raptors. Kevin Durant totaled 30 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Suns.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Heel 13.1 7.2 3.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7 Damion Lee SG Out Knee Devin Booker SG Questionable Ankle 27.3 5.4 8.5 Grayson Allen SG Questionable Illness 11.9 4.5 2.9

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2.5 225.5

