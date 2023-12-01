North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2) will face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
CSU Fullerton Top Players (2022-23)
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Max Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Harris: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tory San Antonio: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Vincent Lee: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|72.1
|166th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|288th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|346th
|10.4
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.0
|99th
