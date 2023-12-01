The CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2) will face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

CSU Fullerton Top Players (2022-23)

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Max Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Harris: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tory San Antonio: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Vincent Lee: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

CSU Fullerton Rank CSU Fullerton AVG North Dakota AVG North Dakota Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 72.1 166th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 73.9 288th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 134th 7.7 3pt Made 9.2 25th 346th 10.4 Assists 11.9 274th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.0 99th

