North Dakota State vs. Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 1
Friday's contest between the North Dakota State Bison (2-4) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-3) at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 71-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Dakota State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 1.
Their last time out, the Bison lost 73-58 to Toledo on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Dakota State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota State vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 71, Eastern Michigan 56
Other Summit Predictions
North Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- When the Bison took down the Northern Colorado Bears, who are ranked No. 269 in our computer rankings, on November 20 by a score of 67-60, it was their best win of the season so far.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bison are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Dakota State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Dakota State Leaders
- Elle Evans: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 33.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Heaven Hamling: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Abbie Draper: 10.8 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Abby Krzewinski: 7.5 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Avery Koenen: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%
North Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Bison average 67.7 points per game (170th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (262nd in college basketball). They have a -5 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.