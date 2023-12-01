The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-1) aim to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Titan Gym. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Hawks have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Titans have averaged.
  • This season, North Dakota has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Hawks are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 225th.
  • The Fightin' Hawks' 78.4 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 73.8 the Titans give up to opponents.
  • North Dakota is 3-0 when it scores more than 73.8 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, North Dakota scored 3.9 more points per game at home (73.4) than on the road (69.5).
  • At home, the Fightin' Hawks gave up 68.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.3.
  • North Dakota made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (9.1 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (34.0%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 New Orleans W 71-69 Farris Center
11/26/2023 Eastern Michigan W 72-70 Farris Center
11/28/2023 Concordia-Moorhead W 87-56 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/1/2023 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym
12/3/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/9/2023 Portland - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

