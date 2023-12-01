How to Watch North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-1) aim to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Titan Gym. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- St. Thomas vs Western Michigan (5:00 PM ET | December 1)
- Towson vs South Dakota State (8:00 PM ET | December 1)
North Dakota Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Hawks have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Titans have averaged.
- This season, North Dakota has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Fightin' Hawks are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 225th.
- The Fightin' Hawks' 78.4 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 73.8 the Titans give up to opponents.
- North Dakota is 3-0 when it scores more than 73.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, North Dakota scored 3.9 more points per game at home (73.4) than on the road (69.5).
- At home, the Fightin' Hawks gave up 68.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.3.
- North Dakota made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (9.1 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (34.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|New Orleans
|W 71-69
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 72-70
|Farris Center
|11/28/2023
|Concordia-Moorhead
|W 87-56
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/1/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
|12/3/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/9/2023
|Portland
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.