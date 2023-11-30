When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Vladislav Namestnikov light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Namestnikov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Namestnikov has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:17 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:44 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

