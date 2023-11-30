The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) square off against the Utah Jazz (6-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves and John Collins of the Jazz are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, KJZZ

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Timberwolves beat the Thunder 106-103. With 21 points, Anthony Edwards was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 21 5 1 0 1 3 Rudy Gobert 17 16 0 1 4 0 Troy Brown Jr. 17 3 0 0 0 3

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards' numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 5.0 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Towns' numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rudy Gobert's numbers for the season are 12.4 points, 11.5 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 58.6% from the floor.

Mike Conley is averaging 10.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.

Naz Reid is putting up 12.4 points, 0.6 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 23.8 9.5 3.4 1.0 0.8 2.1 Anthony Edwards 25.1 5.7 4.8 1.4 0.6 2.4 Rudy Gobert 12.2 10.1 1.3 0.6 2.4 0.0 Mike Conley 10.0 2.5 7.1 0.9 0.1 2.2 Kyle Anderson 7.0 3.9 3.3 0.6 0.9 0.0

