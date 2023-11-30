How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (6-12) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) on November 30, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Jazz.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- Minnesota has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at eighth.
- The 112.9 points per game the Timberwolves average are 6.8 fewer points than the Jazz give up (119.7).
- Minnesota has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 119.7 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves score 113.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.4 points per game in road games, a difference of one points per contest.
- Minnesota is allowing 101.1 points per game this year at home, which is 10.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (111.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have performed better when playing at home this year, draining 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage away from home.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Hip
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Ankle
