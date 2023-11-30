Anthony Edwards Injury Status - Timberwolves vs. Jazz Injury Report November 30
The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) have four players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (6-12) at Target Center on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves are coming off of a 106-103 win against the Thunder in their most recent outing on Tuesday. In the Timberwolves' win, Edwards led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding five rebounds and one assist).
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jordan McLaughlin
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|1
|0
|1
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|26.2
|5.9
|5
|Jaylen Clark
|SG
|Out
|Achilles
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|9.5
|2.2
|1.3
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Kris Dunn: Out (Personal), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hamstring)
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and KJZZ
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-10.5
|221.5
