The Edmonton Oilers (8-12-1) will aim to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Winnipeg Jets (12-7-2) on the road on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

The Jets have put up a 7-3-0 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 35 total goals (seven power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 24.1%) while giving up 22 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will win Thursday's game.

Jets vs. Oilers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Jets 5, Oilers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Jets vs Oilers Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets (12-7-2 overall) have posted a record of 2-2-4 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

In the six games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up seven points.

This season the Jets recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Winnipeg has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Jets have scored at least three goals in 15 games, earning 25 points from those contests.

This season, Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal in seven games and registered eight points with a record of 4-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 6-6-2 (14 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned 12 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.38 8th 30th 3.71 Goals Allowed 2.86 12th 4th 33.1 Shots 31.5 12th 7th 28.5 Shots Allowed 27.6 3rd 5th 25.97% Power Play % 18.31% 21st 19th 78.57% Penalty Kill % 73.85% 27th

Jets vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

