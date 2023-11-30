Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Niederreiter's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Niederreiter has averaged 15:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Niederreiter has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Niederreiter has a point in nine games this season (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

Niederreiter has an assist in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Niederreiter has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 21 Games 6 14 Points 4 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

