The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nino Niederreiter light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Niederreiter stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Niederreiter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Niederreiter averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:06 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 16:50 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:57 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.