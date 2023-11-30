Nikolaj Ehlers will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers meet on Thursday at Canada Life Centre, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Ehlers? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers' plus-minus this season, in 15:07 per game on the ice, is 0.

Ehlers has scored a goal in five of 21 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ehlers has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Ehlers has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Ehlers' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Ehlers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 21 Games 3 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.