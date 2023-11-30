Should you wager on Neal Pionk to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

Pionk has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 2.7% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Pionk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:16 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:29 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:54 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

