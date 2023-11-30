Can we count on Nate Schmidt scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

Schmidt is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Schmidt has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 5-3

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

