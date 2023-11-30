The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Barron find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:54 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:42 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:09 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:11 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:37 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:18 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:09 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

