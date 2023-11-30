The Winnipeg Jets, Mark Scheifele included, will face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Scheifele against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Mark Scheifele vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele has averaged 20:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Scheifele has a goal in seven of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 21 games this year, Scheifele has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Scheifele has an assist in 11 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Scheifele's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Scheifele has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 21 Games 4 23 Points 4 7 Goals 3 16 Assists 1

