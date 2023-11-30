Will Mark Scheifele Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 30?
Can we expect Mark Scheifele lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Scheifele stats and insights
- In seven of 21 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Oilers this season in one game (three shots).
- He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Scheifele's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are allowing 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Scheifele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:56
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|1
|2
|18:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|4
|0
|4
|18:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|18:49
|Away
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
