The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Marco Rossi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

Rossi has scored in six of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Rossi has zero points on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:44 Home W 5-4 SO

Wild vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

