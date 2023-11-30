Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Connor in that upcoming Jets-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kyle Connor vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Connor has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 20:44 on the ice per game.

Connor has a goal in nine games this year out of 21 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 13 of 21 games this year, Connor has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Connor has an assist in 10 of 21 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Connor's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Connor going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Connor Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 21 Games 4 24 Points 4 14 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

